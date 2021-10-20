Pres. Joe Biden arrives for speech in Scranton

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — President Joe Biden arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Wednesday afternoon for his first visit to the area since his election.
Air Force One touched down before 4:30 p.m.
The president was accompanied by U.S. Senator Bob Casey, also a Scranton native.
Biden was greeted on the tarmac by Gov. Tom Wolf, U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, and other officials.
The president is speaking at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton to promote his infrastructure plan.