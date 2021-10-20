Pres. Joe Biden arrives for speech in Scranton

Air Force One touched down before 4:30 p.m. at the airport in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — President Joe Biden arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Wednesday afternoon for his first visit to the area since his election.

The president was accompanied by U.S. Senator Bob Casey, also a Scranton native.

Biden was greeted on the tarmac by Gov. Tom Wolf, U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, and other officials.