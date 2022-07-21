Pres. Biden visit to Wilkes-Barre canceled after positive COVID-19 test

The event was planned for Wilkes University on Thursday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — After the announcement that President Joe Biden has tested for COVID-19, the event planned for Wilkes-Barre on Thursday has been canceled, according to Rep. Matt Cartwright's office.

The White House issued this statement Thursday morning:

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.

Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.

Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel. The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result."

Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy! Posted by President Joe Biden on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the physician to the president, confirmed the results in a letter to the White House.

The White House says President Joe Biden has been vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms, but he will be isolating in the White House, forcing the cancellation of his trip to Wilkes-Barre.

Pres. Biden was slated to speak at Wilkes University about building on his bipartisan Safer Communities Act in terms of reducing gun crime.

On Thursday morning, media from our area, stations from Harrisburg, and national media were all set up here inside the gym.

Just after 10 a.m., the news came out that the president had tested positive for COVID-19, and the event was canceled.

Officials from Wilkes University, officials from the city, and representatives from student groups said that they are disappointed that the trip has been canceled, but they wish the president a speedy recovery and hope he finds a way to make it to Wilkes-Barre in the future.