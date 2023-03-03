Mother nature won't stop Pittston's St. Patrick's Parade

Weather conditions will not be changing any plans for the 10th St. Patrick's Parade in Pittston set to kick off Saturday morning.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The roads surrounding the city of Pittston will be closing at 10 a.m. Saturday for the city's 10th annual St. Patrick's Parade.

"So we have been watching the weather obviously very closely, and I've been talking with mayor a lot, and he has assured me that we are actually having a parade. Whatever has to happen DPW-wise to clean it up, we will get it cleaned up, and weatherwise, it looks like my lineup in my free time it's really only like showers, so we can absolutely handle that. We're tough," said Sarah Donahue, Pittston Parade Committee.

Whatever the weather brings, Lane Simkonis and her grandson David expect big crowds at the parade.

"It's something to do for families, it is a big family parade here. Last year, we had snow, and we were out shoveling, but we don't expect it; we expect it to be ok," said Lane Simkonis, Pittston.

Committee members and residents aren't the only ones excited for the parade, businesses are geared up for big crowds and whatever mother nature throws their way.

Workers at Tomato Bar and Bistro were busy preparing for what owners say will be one of the busiest days of the year.

"The parade brings lots of happy Irish Pittston people, and no matter what the weather is like, they will come out," said Amy Klush, Tomato Bar and Bistro.

It will be the first parade for Rikasa restaurant on North Main Street in Pittston.

Assistant general manager Stephanie Kashula says they have all four floors and all their staff ready to go.

"The rooftop is gonna be open as well, it is going to be heated and cooled, so everyone is going to have a nice spot in here that they can just hang out. All the different floors check on and check out the music that going on," said Stephanie Kashula, Rikasa assistant general manager.

The parade will step off at 11:30 a.m. traveling north on Main Street to the Coal Miner Statue, looping onto Kennedy Boulevard.