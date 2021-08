What's left of Hurricane Ida is heading for our area, and places around here are getting ready, including Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The flood gates are up, and the portals leading from River Street in Wilkes-Barre to the Susquehanna River are now closed.

The barriers help complete the gaps in the levee system to protect the Wyoming Valley.

The flood gates are not up on the Market Street Bridge, which remains open.

