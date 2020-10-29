Preparing the polls for Election Day

Workers at the Luzerne County Elections Bureau are preparing for Election Day.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Lines of boxes in the hallway outside the Luzerne County Elections Bureau have replaced the long lines outside the building of people voting early.

"The Pennsylvania State Legislature said the last day for walk-ins was Tuesday, so that ended, and then now we can truly focus on getting ready for the election, there's been one way to vote in Pennsylvania for over 200 years and that's going to the polls, and that's the best option right now you can go to the polls," said Luzerne County Manager David Pedi.

These boxes are being packed with materials for polling places in the county then they are doubled checked and sealed but that's not all workers here are doing.

"We're filling up our boxes we're making sure everything goes out to the polls the right way, we're sorting out the mail-in-ballots. So far we got over 45,000 back here to Luzerne County. This election, we're going to be ready," said Pedri.

Mail-in ballots like the ones being dropped off by Paul and Cody Ellsworth of Swoyersville.

"Yeah, rather than I'd rather that and put in the hands, not that I don't trust our mail carriers or anything but I did hear there's delays in mail delivery, you know. So I just want to make sure we got in the box and got my vote in," said Paul Ellsworth.

These two hope other voters are taking this election as seriously as they are.

"There's a lot to think about it the last stuff going on with the COVID the economy. You know just where your facts out and go for you think's best," Ellsworth said.

And with the polls workers putting in long hours in these final days before the election all the best.