Preparing for life after restrictions at The Woodlands Inn

Between rebranding projects and vaccination clinics, staff at the venue are ready for summer.

PLAINS, Pa. — It's a rainy day outside The Woodlands Inn, and management says this setting is on-brand with the tone here throughout the pandemic.

"It's been a struggle, just like everybody in this industry, in the restaurant industry and the bar industry, the hotel industry, travel, and tourism. It's been a struggle," said Jason Harris, marketing and entertainment director.

Management at The Woodlands tells Newswatch 16 after the news broke on Tuesday about the lifting of restrictions, their phones were ringing off the hook with employees who had questions about what that means for the summer.

"We're ready for it. We're wrapping everything up. We've done some housekeeping, I guess, and some rebranding. We rebranded our deck, so we're ready for it. We're excited," said Harris.

That's just one thing The Woodlands is doing for its comeback. It's also vaccinating its employees.

"With the fine people from Harrold's Pharmacy," explained Harris. "We feel it's important to give anybody who wants the opportunity to have the vaccine. So we try to encourage and inform our staff that if they want it, we're going to help them try to get it."