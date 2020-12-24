Preparing for heavy rains in Luzerne County

With rain expected to be measured in inches, all eyes are on the Susquehanna River. Authorities in Luzerne County are taking no chances.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flood protection is up along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-barre as crews across the city are preparing for potential flooding.

Flood barriers were put up along Millenium Circle and South River Street near Wilkes University Wednesday night.

Along Solomon Creek in south Wilkes-Barre, flood gates are being closed.

Originally the plan was to close South Franklin Street, Regent Street, and Waller Street, but that plan has changed.

"We were notified that rains are going to be more intensified, last longer, and create more of a possibility of creeks, streams, and river flooding. So, we are going to make a decision that we're going to close Barney street also," said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

The flood gates provide protection for neighborhoods in south Wilkes-Barre that have flooded in recent years.

Mayor Brown says the change, although an inconvenience, is in the best and safest interest of those who live here.

Residents who live in this part of Wilkes-Barre say they are thankful and grateful that the city is concerned about their safety.

"I had no idea they were putting up the flood gates. I mean, I have seen it flood quite a few times. I've seen it frozen," said Keldon Jorg of Wilkes-Barre. "If it's gotten to this point where they gotta kind of put a flood gate up, it's become an issue. So, I'm glad the city is doing something about it."

"My concern right now throughout the city, not just south Wilkes-Barre, is all five districts anywhere that may be creeks or streams were going to make sure that the safeguards are taken," added Mayor Brown.

Mayor Brown says crews will be out all night long and into the day Friday, Christmas, monitoring the situation.

The flood gates will remain closed through the weekend.

