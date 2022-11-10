PREPARE Act aims to improve storm preparations

Officials hope to improve readiness for extreme weather events to make government response more efficient.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday was a calm and quiet fall day on the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County, but folks in the Wyoming Valley know that an extreme weather event can change that very quickly. It's part of the inspiration behind new legislation announced by lawmakers and flood protection officials along the levee in Forty Fort.

"It's all about building resiliency in our communities," said Chris Bellman with the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority. "If you believe in climate change, we're experiencing more frequent and intense storms. And so that means the communities are here, you know, they're not going to go anywhere, but we have to make them more resilient against these extreme weather events."

A bipartisan bill introduced this week in Congress will create an interagency council that will develop government plans for extreme weather events before they happen.

"Reducing the risk from disasters before they occur is critical to the survival of our communities and our economy," said U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, (D) 8th District, who is introducing the bill in Congress this week.

The act will require government agencies to have extreme weather plans and funds in place so that when they do happen, responses can be more efficient and more cost-effective.

Folks who live in West Pittston, prone to flooding, hope this means changes for their landscape.

"I think it's very important for the community get involved in it. And it seems that West Pittston got left behind before, and you know they're working very hard to get a dike and to fix the bridges over here. And I hope they're successful to have my support," said Greg Shiner of West Pittston.