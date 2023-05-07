Briggs Farm Blues Festival preparations now underway

A farm is transforming into a music festival for the weekend. This is a family tradition not only for audience members but for those who grew up there too.

Example video title will go here for this video

NESCOPECK, Pa. — When Dillon Briggs' family first put on the Briggs Farm Blues Festival, he had no idea it would also be the place where he would propose to his now-wife Dena.

“This helped us bond tremendously,” Dillon Briggs said.

Newswatch 16 asked Dena Briggs, co-coordinator of the Briggs Farm Blues Festival, when she married Dillon, did she think she was marrying into planning this event every year?

She said, “No, no, but I can just roll with the punches. We can do anything, we just just figure it out as we go.”

Since the pandemic, Dillon and Dena have made the Briggs Farm Blues Festival their baby, taking over the family tradition from Dillon's parents on the family farm.

Denna Briggs adds, “The farm is a special place, I mean, we have ancient trees, big old fields, and if you've never seen that, it's a little different,”

Kind of venue to host a music festival.

"Well, it combines music and just the freedom of a farm. It's a great landscape, a relaxed atmosphere,” said Dillon Briggs.

“I think artists are used to playing in smaller, smokey, maybe not all the time smokey, but smaller venues, and when they come here, they see the sky and feel the breeze. It's kind of neat to be in a different setting,” explained Dena Briggs.

Dena says the musical festival taught her that you can find blues in everything, even in her own love story.

“And it's amazing just to watch the music continue, and the blues change and the blues has so many changes, it never stays the same, it changes,” she said.

They're happy that what doesn't change are the families who come back to the farm every year.

“There's a lot of people who come year after year to enjoy the show,” Dillon Briggs mentioned.

“We see the same faces every year, and new faces, but especially the people who work here, they've been working in the same place for 20 years or people who've been coming here for 20 years now bring their grandkids now,” Dena Briggs explained.

Hoping they, too, will pass down the music festival to the next generation of the Briggs family.