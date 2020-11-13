Victim's mother: 'He died being selfless'

Loved ones of Brandon Thomas say he was killed while lending a helping hand at alleged killer's court hearing.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Joey Graves was silent as he was escorted to a police cruiser and taken back to jail after his preliminary hearing in Pittston.

The man from Pittston is charged with killing 30-year-old Brandon Thomas.

In court, detectives said Thomas was helping Graves' girlfriend, Samantha Smart, unload salon supplies from her car in the early morning hours of September 12.

Investigators testified that Graves did not like Thomas being there, became jealous, and shot Thomas several times with an AK-47 rifle.

"He did not want to go that particular day. I was in the car with him when she called," Priscilla Thomas, the victim's mother recalled. "Quite frankly, he said, 'No, I don't want to help you today, because I have a life, I have a family.' And, you know, of course, in minutes he was like, 'Mommy, I'm going to go help her.' You know? And I don't know if it was a mother's intuition or what it was, and I was like, 'Son, I really wish you wouldn't do it today.' Unfortunately, that was the last that we were able to see of my son. But he absolutely died being selfless."

During the preliminary hearing, the responding Pittston police officer said Graves admitted to him that he shot Thomas. Investigators said Thomas was found face down in a pile of yard waste next to a basement door.

"His heart was so big, you know? He never turned down anybody. He would see a random person walking down the street, and if it was cold outside, he would be like, 'Hey, do you need a ride?' He always offered his services. He was never afraid to offer his services to anybody," said Shantel Sam.

"He was a very giving person, always willing to help. He deserves justice as well as anyone else who may have lost a loved one to gun violence," Thomas added.