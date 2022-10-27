Preliminary hearing for teen accused of killing girl

Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, was in court in Drums for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

DRUMS, Pa. — The teenager accused of killing a high school cheerleader went before a judge on Thursday.

Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, was in court in Drums for a preliminary hearing.

Authorities say he shot and killed 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich in August inside her home in Drums.

Just hours earlier, the victim was on the sideline cheering for her Hazleton Area Cougars.

Investigators believe Meyers went to the girl's home in Butler Township early Saturday morning on August 27 and shot her in the head, later taking off, dumping the weapon, and hiding his car in a friend's garage.

Meyers is facing adult charges, including homicide.

He remains locked up in Luzerne County.