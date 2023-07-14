Powerball or Mega Millions, what tickets are people buying?

With Powerball being at $875 million and Mega Millions at $560 million, there is plenty of money to win.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EXETER, Pa. — "You never know. You might get lucky, I very rarely play the lottery," said Daniel Barbera of Pittston.

Barbera was one of many people in Luzerne County who decided to test their luck and take a chance at playing the lottery.

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $875 million, while Mega Millions is an estimated $560 million.

Statistics show the odds of winning the Powerball are 1 out of 292 million.

For Mega Millions, it is 1 out of 303 million.

That means you have a slightly better chance of winning the Powerball over Mega Millions.

"Chances are I'll get eaten by a crocodile or hit by lightning first," said Ean Smith of West Pittston.

Smith bought four plays for each jackpot at the Turkey Hill in Exeter.

The store is famous for a $37 million Powerball jackpot won by Steven Lloyd back in 2011.

While the odds for one are better than the other, Smith says for him, that all goes out the window.

"It's definitely a game of chance, I mean, it's not like blackjack you know, there's skill in blackjack. This is just a game of chance, and it's worth 20 bucks a daydream," Smith said.

David Johnstone of Exeter bought one play for each jackpot to have better odds.

"In case one doesn't work and one does, that's why I do it," Johnstone said.

After listening to the people's advice, both Jack and his photographer Greg did not want to risk any chance of picking one over the other, which is why they decided to buy both.