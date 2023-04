The winning ticket was sold at Convenient Food Mart on Main Street in Luzerne.

LUZERNE, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a Powerball with Power Play lottery in Luzerne County.

The ticket for the Wednesday, April 12 drawing is worth $100,000.

The ticket matched four white balls drawn — 9, 36, 41, 44, 59, and the red Powerball 4 — to win $100,000.

Convenient Food Mart on Main Street in Luzerne gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.