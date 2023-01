A substation issue has power out in some communities, according to UGI.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some areas of Luzerne County are without power on Wednesday morning.

About 11,000 homes and businesses are in the dark because of a substation issue, according to UGI Utilities.

There is no word on how long it will take to restore power.

