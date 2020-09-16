Potato Peelin' Pete reaches his goal!

80-year-old Pete Rutkowski of Plymouth has reached his 4,000 potato peeling pound goal for The Polish Connection restaurant.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — While a lot has changed over the course of the pandemic, some things haven't.

For example, 80-year-old Potato Peelin' Pete Rutkowski is still right where we last saw him in February: in the back of The Polish Connection, on Main Street in Plymouth, peeling potatoes for his daughter's restaurant.

"Like I said, I do the best I can under what I got to do with," said Pete.

"Are you saving this big one for last?" we asked.

"Yup. that's the big 4,000," he replied.

Back in February, Pete told us about his goal to peel 2 tons of potatoes or 4,000 pounds.

Since our story, Pete has gained a lot of popularity for the restaurant on Facebook, bringing in guests from all over the country.

It's also where fans have kept track of his potato progress.

"Otherwise they tell ya, 'What kind of machine ya got?' I said, '10 fingers.' 'Huh?' 'Yeah, a kitchen aide and a pairing knife,'" added Pete.

Newswatch 16 was there to capture the milestone just after 10 o'clock in the morning.

"This is 4,000 kids. Do I go down in history or what? The old man made 4,000," he said as he peeled the potato that reached his goal.

But it wasn't time to celebrate until the final potato was peeled and diced.

"4,000!" cheered Pete.

"How does it feel?" we asked.

"It's like I just started the bucket, yup," he replied.

Potato Peelin' Pete, says even though he's reached his goal of 4,000 pounds, he's going to keep on peeling.