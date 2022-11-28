Possible end to election woes in Luzerne County

One member of the board of elections abstained from Monday's vote due to unanswered questions. Just hours later, that member says he is ready to cast his vote.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Monday afternoon saw the Luzerne County Board of Elections hold a public meeting to certify Election Day results.

When it came time to vote, board member Daniel Schramm abstained due to unanswered questions involving provisional ballots, voters being turned away at the polls, and other issues on Election Day.

As the day went on, Schramm called other election officials and got his answers.

"So that was all resolved, and I have no issues with looking to certify it," said Daniel Schramm, Board of Elections member.

One person who doesn't think the election should be certified is Republican James May. He was the losing candidate in the 118th district state house race.

"We know there were voters who were disenfranchised. What we need to do now is to make sure we have the courage to step up and say now we are going to do whatever we need to do in order to make that right I don't exactly what that looks like at this point, but we need to have that courage to do what is right for the voters," said James May, (R) 118th District Candidate.

Some of the Election Day problems took place in the county's Back Mountain region.

Art Pimm of Harveys Lake doesn't think voters in his precinct got a fair shot.

"I just believe they should redo it and start from ground one. Luzerne County dropped the ball," said Art Primm, Harveys Lake.

Issues on Election Day are nothing new to Susan Ziller from Shavertown.

"This is a constant thing anymore with elections where they always have top recount; they always have to complain about how election results have come out," said Susan Ziller, Shavertown.

But she says the wait has been long enough, and the problems from the election should be over with.

"I don't think it should go on forever. I think after they've been satisfied with their questions, we move on," said Ziller.

Daniel Schramm and the other four election board members will hold a special meeting this Wednesday at the courthouse to once again vote on whether to certify those Election Day results.

It's expected that vote will end 3 - 2 in favor of certification, with Daniel Schramm voting yes.