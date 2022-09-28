Possible drop box sites discussed for Luzerne County

The usual box inside Hazleton City Hall is being moved because it no longer meets new requirements for video surveillance.

HAZLETON, Pa. — The Luzerne County Board of Elections met to discuss new locations for a ballot drop box.

The board came up with two possible sites for a new ballot drop box, Hazleton One Community Center or Luzerne County Community College Hazleton.

"that motion was contingent on that they approve that they will host a site and that they can comply with the new guidelines that the board and the bureau have put in place for camera security surveillance," said Denise Williams, Luzerne County Board of Elections Chair.

The vote passed three to one, and one person abstained.