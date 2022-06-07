Polka legend honored by fire department in Luzerne County

John "Stanky" Stankovic spent the last 60 years as a member of the Nanticoke Fire Department.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A longtime Polka legend from Luzerne County was honored for a very different type of work.

If you're a fan of the Pennsylvania Polka, you probably know John "Stanky" Stankovic.

The Nanticoke native was inducted into the Polka Hall of Fame back in 2019.

But he's also spent the last 60 years as a member of the Nanticoke Fire Department.

Now, he was honored for his dedication.

"I loved doing this and if I felt a little better, I'd still be doing it," Stankovic said. "To be with this company for all those years, it's been a pleasure."

Stanky was given a plaque to commemorate the occasion in Nanticoke.