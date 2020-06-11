Dealing with division after election

Folks in Luzerne County say they're concerned over the deep political divisions that are coming forward locally and nationally.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — More voters have come out to vote in this election than any other in our country's history, and we are seeing even further evidence that there is a big division in this country.

As Pennsylvania numbers increased in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, a protest, organized by Trump supporters, was held outside the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections at Penn Place in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

For Issa Dahdal, a junior at King's College studying political science, it's an unnerving sight.

"It kind of hurts me, you know? Like, of course, they have the right to, you know, demonstration. To me, it's just simply that there's the division, you know? Like, I got, you know, both sides, Republican and Democrats, you know, there's going to be that, but it shouldn't be to where someone should be scared to say, 'I support candidate A, or I support candidate B," Dahdal said.

These demonstrators are protesting the counting of the mail-in ballots received after Election Day but were postmarked by Election day.

"I guess we're an example starting off right here, you know? It seems like either in two camps. Either support the president currently, or you support the former vice president. And if you're either-or, it seems like, at least from what I'm seeing. It's like hostile aggression to one another, almost like we're combat into one another, which in my eyes shouldn't be the case for all American citizens here," Dahdal added.

Organizers of the protest say they are not causing aggression or division, but rather they have a difference of opinion and are expressing that here.

"When it comes to a political ideology, whose idea is better, those divisions can exist within the United States peacefully. And that's what we are doing today. It's peaceful demonstration," said Frank Scavo from Old Forge.

The protestors are calling for more transparency when it comes to the voting process and a lot more.

"Absolutely, in any relationship, the more open we are with one another, the more we understand one another," Ronald Knapp of Nanticoke said.