A Wilkes-Barre woman is accused of forcing a minor into her car at gunpoint.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman faces charges after holding a child at gunpoint in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say Amanda Saxton held a boy at gunpoint at Parsons Park Sunday after the boy got into a fight with her son.

She allegedly forced him into a car and drove him around before returning.

Saxton is charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and other charges.