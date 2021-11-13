Police: Three crashes in under 24 hours

Police in Kingston are asking drivers to use caution.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Kingston Police say there were three serious crashes in under 24 hours on Saturday.

One of which happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Main Street.

Three cars collided, one person was taken to the hospital.

Another crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pringle Street and Chestnut Avenue.

State police closed down the road for a while to piece together what led to the crash.

Officials say between the three crashes, ten people were taken to the hospital.

