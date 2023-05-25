Police: SUV stolen, shots fired near Berwick

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are looking for those responsible for stealing an SUV and firing shots at it.
Salem Township police were called to the Berwick Area school track and found a stolen Nissan Pathfinder early Tuesday.
Security video shows those in the vehicle driving it around the track and crashing through the fence. Then two of them got out and fired shots at the SUV. One of those shots ended up hitting another nearby vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Salem Township Police at 570-752-3772.
