Police from several departments respond to standoff in Nanticoke

The 300 block of East Church Street in Nanticoke was shut down Friday afternoon after a gunman barricaded himself inside his home.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Police are on the scene of a standoff in Luzerne County.

Trooper William Evans says a gunman barricaded himself inside his home along the 300 block of East Church Street in Nanticoke Friday afternoon.

Police from several different departments are on scene as well as the Pennsylvania State Police Emergency Response Team (SERT).

There is no word yet on what led to the standoff in Luzerne County.

