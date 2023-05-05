x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Police from several departments respond to standoff in Nanticoke

The 300 block of East Church Street in Nanticoke was shut down Friday afternoon after a gunman barricaded himself inside his home.
Credit: WNEP

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Police are on the scene of a standoff in Luzerne County.

Trooper William Evans says a gunman barricaded himself inside his home along the 300 block of East Church Street in Nanticoke Friday afternoon.

Police from several different departments are on scene as well as the Pennsylvania State Police Emergency Response Team (SERT).

There is no word yet on what led to the standoff in Luzerne County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline. 

More Videos

In Other News

Two charged after children found living in filth

Before You Leave, Check This Out