Police: Six children found living in filthy conditions

The mother and father face charges of child endangerment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mother and father face charges after their six children were found living in filthy conditions in Luzerne County.

Police responded to a call at a home along Metclaf Street in Wilkes-Barre Township, and when they arrived, they smelled a foul odor and found massive amount of trash inside.

Officers also found a two year old with feces on his face.

Dana and Richard Rause are both charged with child endangerment.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.