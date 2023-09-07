Police share new details on children hit by vehicle Wednesday

White Haven Borough Police explained how the girls were hit, and how they were rescued.

FREELAND, Pa. — The two children hit by an SUV in Foster Township near Freeland Wednesday afternoon are still recovering in the hospital.

White Haven Borough Police released details on how the girls, age 5 and 11, were hit and how good Samaritans helped rescue them.

Police say the girls were hit while attempting to cross Park Street near the middle of the intersection with South Street. They were both pinned under the vehicle at one point, and witnesses used a jack to lift the car off of them.

When crews arrived on scene, they were able to safely extricate the 11-year-old, who remained trapped under the vehicle.