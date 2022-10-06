Police seek suspect in jewelry theft from Wyoming Valley Mall

Investigators say the suspect stole jewelry worth more than $200,000 from Banter by Piercing Pagoda.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspected jewel thief in Luzerne County.

Tyron Lawson, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, is wanted on burglary, theft, and related charges.

Investigators say Lawson stole more than 400 pieces of jewelry worth over $200,000 from Banter by Piercing Pagoda in the Wyoming Valley Mall.

The theft happened on September 22.

Police pulled Lawson over shortly after the theft, but he took off on foot.

Authorities said most of the jewelry was recovered in the vehicle, along with tools to commit the burglary.