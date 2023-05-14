Police searching for vandals in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are trying to find who is responsible for vandalism in Luzerne County.
A video shows four males spray painting the Irem Temple Restoration Project on North Franklin Street Saturday night.
They made a quick exit when they realized there were security cameras.
Members of the project say they also cut a hole in the fence.
If you recognize these individuals or have other information, call Wilkes-Barre police at (570) 208-4200.
