Police searching for the 'Little Bandit' in Wilkes-Barre Township

Police said the man held up employees at My Little Mexico and Little Caesars.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — He may seem relatively tall, but in a Facebook post, police in Wilkes-Barre Township have dubbed the criminal the "Little Bandit."

He was caught on camera last week holding up My Little Mexico on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard and later Little Caesars on Blackman Street.

"I hope they catch the 'Little Bandit' because there's so much going on in the world. We don't need to take from one another. We need to give a lot," Catherine Garber of Plains Township said.

Police said the man did not get any cash from his first stop at My Little Mexico. The night deposit had already been dropped off at the bank. He did leave with cash when he went to Little Caesars..

Lyons Barber Shop is just a few doors down from My Little Mexico. Employees there said business has been hard enough during the pandemic.

"We're a small business, and we're just trying to hold on to our businesses, so it hurts. It really hurts," Mary Lyons said.

The crime has Lyons on edge.

"Especially since I'm a woman and I work in a barbershop, we open up at 7 o'clock in the morning, and yes, it's a little scary," Lyons said.

In the Facebook post, Wilkes-Barre Township police asked for help to identify the robber's vehicle. Tipsters helped police figure out that it's a Chevy Cobalt from the mid-2000s. It is black with tinted windows and spoked hub caps.

"I hope they catch the little guy and teach him a lesson," Garber said.

The robber was described as a black male with gray scruff on his face, which was covered by a mask. He wore a black, puffy vest over a Champion sweatshirt and was wearing light-colored pants.