Police searching for suspect in Foster Township robbery

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — White Haven Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in Foster Township Friday afternoon.
Police say a man entered the Uni-Mart Gas Station around 2:30 p.m. Friday and brandished a gun before grabbing money from the cash register.
The man then fled on foot through an alleyway nearby between Ridge and Fern Street.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the White Haven Borough Police Department at (570) 443-8888.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.