Police searching for suspect in Foster Township robbery

The robbery happened at the Uni-Mart Gas station along Hazle Street Friday afternoon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — White Haven Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in Foster Township Friday afternoon.

Police say a man entered the Uni-Mart Gas Station around 2:30 p.m. Friday and brandished a gun before grabbing money from the cash register.

Posted by White Haven Police Department on Friday, January 20, 2023

The man then fled on foot through an alleyway nearby between Ridge and Fern Street.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the White Haven Borough Police Department at (570) 443-8888.