KINGSTON, Pa. — Police are searching for the person who shot a man then took off on foot.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of South Landon avenue and Reese Park.

One man was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital to be treated; there is no word on his condition.

Police found shell casings at the scene along with parts of a gun.

The suspect was last seen dressed in all black.