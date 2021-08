The robbery happened early Saturday morning.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are searching for a man who held up a motel.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department posted surveillance images.

Officers say a man walked into Motel 6 along Schechter Drive just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, and pointed a gun at the clerk.

The suspect took off with some cash and a worker's phone.