WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are searching for the crook who robbed a Turkey Hill early Thursday morning.

Investigators say a man came into the store along Carey Avenue just before 7 a.m., showed a gun, and demanded cash.

The man tried to open the store's safe before leaving but was unsuccessful.