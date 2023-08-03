Police searching for phone store robber in Luzerne County

Officials say he took display phones from the Cricket Wireless Store.

HAZLETON, Pa. — State police are looking for the person they say burglarized a store in luzerne county.

Officials say a man broke into the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township just before 7 a.m.

He was seen wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask.

Officials say he took display phones from the Cricket Wireless Store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police.

