LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are searching for a thief they believe stole $25,000 worth of items from PPL property in Exeter Township.

Officials say on Thursday a thief driving an ATV cut a hole in the fence of the property on Sullivan Street and got out with big ticket items.

Some things stolen include a generator, batteries, saws, and other similar equipment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call state police in Luzerne County.