Officers say a woman had an argument with the suspect over money and she was stabbed in the stomach.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre say they're investigating an early morning stabbing.

Police responded to a call from the Wilkes-Barre Lodge just before 2 a.m.

Officers say a woman had an argument with DeJesus Rodriguez over money and she was stabbed in the stomach.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.