Luzerne County

Police search for suspect in donation box theft

The theft happened Thursday afternoon at El Cactus Mexican Grill Restaurant Along Carey Avenue in Hanover Township.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are searching for the person they say stole a donation box from a business.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a person entered the El Cactus Mexican Grill Restaurant along Carey Avenue in Hanover Township and took a donation box from the front counter.

The box contained lollipops and money raised for the National Children's Cancer Society.

Police say the suspect then fled in a white Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanover Township Police at 570 825-1254.

