Police search for suspect in donation box theft

The theft happened Thursday afternoon at El Cactus Mexican Grill Restaurant Along Carey Avenue in Hanover Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are searching for the person they say stole a donation box from a business.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a person entered the El Cactus Mexican Grill Restaurant along Carey Avenue in Hanover Township and took a donation box from the front counter.

The box contained lollipops and money raised for the National Children's Cancer Society.

Police say the suspect then fled in a white Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanover Township Police at 570 825-1254.