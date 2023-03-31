Police search for suspect in donation box theft

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are searching for the person they say stole a donation box from a business.
Police say around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a person entered the El Cactus Mexican Grill Restaurant along Carey Avenue in Hanover Township and took a donation box from the front counter.
The box contained lollipops and money raised for the National Children's Cancer Society.
Police say the suspect then fled in a white Chevy Malibu.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanover Township Police at 570 825-1254.
