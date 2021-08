Police in Luzerne County are searching for a man they say robbed a gas station at knifepoint.

Police say a man walked into Fast Lane Mart along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township just after 8 p.m.

He then showed a knife to the cashier and demanded money.

Police in Hanover Township are looking for him Monday night.