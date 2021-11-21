Police respond to fight at youth football game in Luzerne County

A fight broke out at the game around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Officials with a youth football organization in Luzerne County are speaking out after a fight broke out at a game on Saturday night.

Valley Chiefs Mini Football League posted a statement on Facebook saying state police were called to Joe Larock Field in Sugarloaf around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night after a fight broke out.

Officials say the violence unfolded during the A-Team All-Star Game.

According to the statement, the organization just played host to the game and did not have any players or parents involved in the fight.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt or what led to the brawl in Luzerne County.