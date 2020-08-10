18-year-old shot near apartments in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — There's a developing story out of Luzerne County.
Officials say an 18-year-old was shot near an apartment building in Edwardsville.
It happened around 9:00 Wednesday night on the grounds of the Hilltop Apartments.
Police say the victim suffered a severe gunshot injury and was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where they will be flown to another hospital.
So far, no word on a suspect or how the victim was shot.
Police continue to investigate.
Again, this is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available.