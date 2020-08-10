18-year-old shot near apartments in Edwardsville

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital with a severe gunshot wound.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — There's a developing story out of Luzerne County.

Officials say an 18-year-old was shot near an apartment building in Edwardsville.

It happened around 9:00 Wednesday night on the grounds of the Hilltop Apartments.

Police say the victim suffered a severe gunshot injury and was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where they will be flown to another hospital.

So far, no word on a suspect or how the victim was shot.

Police continue to investigate.