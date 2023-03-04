Police investigate shooting at restaurant in Hazleton

Authorities have not said what led to state and local police in a section of Hazleton Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAZLETON, Pa. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a fight in a restaurant led to gunfire.

State and local police responded Monday morning to North Wyoming and East Maple Street.

Security camera video shows the moment when someone came into Sazón Latino and started shooting

Restaurant owner Edward Sirvestre and his mother are still shaken by up by what happened at their restaurant.

"This morning, my mother is like she usually doing every single day, she opened early, and someone come from the street and with the gun in the hand and just started shooting everywhere and like he don't care like nothing," Sirvestre said.

The investigation by city and state police shut down this busy part of North Wyoming street for hours.

Sirvestre says this is the first time something like this has happened at his restaurant since he opened 18 years ago.

"One party came here, and then the other party followed him in shooting, and you can see it in the video."

Because the surveillance video is part of the investigation, Newswatch 16 is unable to show it.

"We try, and we work with the police. They got all the evidence they can get. That's why we were closed like four hours, but they get the evidence, and they give me the OK to open."

The restaurant is open here, and the owner's mother, who was hit by glass amidst the gunfire, was treated and is OK.

At this time, police are not releasing any information. The owner of the restaurant tells us both the shooter and the victim were taken to the hospital. We have not been able to confirm that.