Medicine among items stolen by package thief in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a theft of packages that included medicine.
Police say a vehicle described as a silver two-door Honda Civic rolled up to a home along Pond Hill Mountain Road in Conyngham Township around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
A man wearing dark clothes and a face mask snatched the packages right off the front porch.
The packages contained diabetic medicine and testing supplies.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police in Shickshinny.
