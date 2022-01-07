Medicine among items stolen by package thief in Luzerne County

The theft happened around 2:30 p.m. on Friday in Conyngham Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a theft of packages that included medicine.

Police say a vehicle described as a silver two-door Honda Civic rolled up to a home along Pond Hill Mountain Road in Conyngham Township around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

A man wearing dark clothes and a face mask snatched the packages right off the front porch.

The packages contained diabetic medicine and testing supplies.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police in Shickshinny.