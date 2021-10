Police believe two people got into an argument, then one person was shot.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One person was shot around 2 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Police believe at least two people got into an argument between Ralph and Chester Streets in the city, and a man was shot.

He was taken to the hospital; his condition is unknown.

The suspect took off in a car, and police later found the vehicle nearby.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division at 570-208-4225