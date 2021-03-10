Police: One hospitalized in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating after someone was sent to the hospital on Sunday night in the city.
Officers tell Newswatch 16 that one person was injured just before 6 p.m. near Coal Street and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.
Officials are not saying what led up to the 911 call or the extent of the person's injuries.
A car near the intersection was towed away following the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
