Luzerne County

Police: Man shot stepson after dispute

The shooting happened Monday night in Salem Township, near Berwick.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man from Luzerne County has been charged after allegedly shooting his stepson with a shotgun.

Richard Foster, 56, of Salem Township, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and simple assault.

Court paperwork indicates that Foster shot his stepson Tyler Engle in a home on Moores Hill Road in Salem Township, near Berwick, after a dispute on Monday night.

Foster was arraigned on the charges in Luzerne County Tuesday morning.

