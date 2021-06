The man claimed to be a lifelong member of a fire company in New Jersey.

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. — A man is facing charges after allegedly impersonating a firefighter in Luzerne County.

According to police, when they pulled over Simon Allaria, 40, of Scranton, Friday night in Hughestown for a broken tail light, they found drugs and a siren box inside the car.

Allaria claimed to be a lifelong member of a fire company in New Jersey.

Officials there say he was employed for a short time before he was fired.