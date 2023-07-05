Man falls out of window and dies, according to police

Police say they were serving an eviction notice when the suspect then climbed out of the window and fell several stories to the ground.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Luzerne County after a man reportedly fell out of a window.

Police say they were serving an eviction notice at an apartment along Park Avenue just before noon when the resident refused to answer the door and sprayed a constable with a chemical spray.

The suspect then climbed out of the window and fell several stories to the ground.

Police in Wilkes-Barre say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

