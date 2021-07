Police say the incident happened on Saturday night.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is locked up after police say he assaulted two teenagers.

Jonathan Evans, 25, allegedly held a 15-year-old and 14-year-old at knife point.

He beat them with a metal rod and branded them with a heated up pocket knife in the woods on Saturday night in Shickshinny.

Both boys were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.