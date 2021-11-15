Police: Man arrested for child porn in Hazleton

LUZERNE, Pa. — A man is under arrest on child pornography charges in Luzerne County.
Police say Steven Tokash, 30, of Hazleton was taken into custody today on a warrant.
Officers say that a warrant was issued last month after an investigation uncovered child porn on his cell phone.
Tokash faces seven counts of child porn possession.
After failing to post $150,000 secured bail, he is locked up in Luzerne County.
