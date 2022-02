The gas leak happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Power has been cut to part of Wilkes-Barre after what police say is a major natural gas leak.

The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department located the leak near the 500 block of East Northampton Street.

Power has been cut to the area between Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard and Empire Street.

Some Wilkes-Barre Township residents might also lose power.

No word on how long the outage is expected to last.