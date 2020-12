There was a heavy police presence in Wilkes-Barre Sunday night.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence Sunday night in part of Wilkes-Barre.

Police had a block of Jones Street taped off with caution tape.

Officers were investigating and searching the area for a little more than an hour.

Officers could not confirm to Newswatch 16 exactly who or what they were looking for other than it is part of an ongoing investigation.